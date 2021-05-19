North Country Wake Up Weather: Wednesday May 19th

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KTVI) – When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated individuals could safely take their masks off in most settings, one group that did not necessarily breathe a sigh of relief was parents of children under 12.

The CDC said last week that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors and can stop social distancing in most places. Fully vaccinated means two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or two weeks after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.