(WRBL) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating an individual possibly linked to an ongoing investigation into the sexual exploitation of a child. Images of the individual and an audio recording of his voice are being released nationwide in hopes that he can be identified.

According to officials with the FBI, the pictured individual, referenced as John Doe 45, "may have critical information regarding the identity of a child in an ongoing sexual exploitation case."