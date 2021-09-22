North Country Wake Up Weather: Wednesday September 22nd

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - In an effort to boost public accountability Governor Kathy Hochul's Office is calling on state agencies to submit plans on how they will improve transparency moving forward. Her aides have sent a memo out to the heads of state agencies as part of a "government transparency initiative." It requires them to "assess ways their agencies can be more transparent" and to submit a proposal to enhance that.

Restoring confidence in government has been a pillar of Hochul's agenda so far. "We'll focus on open, ethical governing that New Yorkers will trust," she said last month.

"Certainly, the spirit of what the Governor's talking about would be I think welcome. Sometimes people in Albany forget that the data, the information that they've collected is public information and the public should have easy access to it," said Blair Horner with the New York Public Interest Research Group.