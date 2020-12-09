North County wake-up weather: Wednesday, Dec. 9

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The White House has decided to include $600 direct payments to most Americans in a COVID-19 package sent from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Tuesday evening.

Mnuchin made the offer to Pelosi late Tuesday afternoon, he said in a statement. He offered few details, though House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said it proposes the $600 direct payment for individuals and $1,200 for couples, which is half the payment delivered by the March pandemic relief bill.