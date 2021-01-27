North County Wake Up Weather: Wednesday January 27th

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An FBI document obtained by NEWS10 accuses James Bonet of Glens Falls with taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6.

On January 11 the FBI reports that they learned Bonet was present inside the Capitol during the riot after encountering two videos allegedly posted to his Facebook page. An informant told agents that additional videos had been deleted after posting, including one that shows him smoking a joint on the premises.