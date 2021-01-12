Nursing, staff members recognized during pandemic by Samaritan Medical Center awards

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan has recognized two healthcare staff members for their service.

Samaritan Medical Center has announced the recipients for both their 2020 DAISY and BEE awards. The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing highlights exemplary nursing staff, while the BEE award recognizes an outstanding staff member who supports patient care.

Samaritan confirmed that Samaritan Interventional Radiology Department Registered Nurse Shirley Ward received the DAISY Award and Director of Laboratory Services Tony Marra was honored with the BEE Award.

Both Ward and Marra were nominated by fellow staff members and selected by a committee.

Shirley Ward’s nomination stated that “she was able to approach the patient in such a caring and sincere manner that set a gentle tone for the conversation. She actively and attentively listened to the patient’s concerns and provided reassurance and alternatives. Shirley’s leadership and communication skills are compassionate, sincere, and professional. She always ensures a patient-centered approach is attained and delivered.”

According to Samaritan, Ward received a certificate commending her, a DAISY Award pin and a symbolic sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” which is hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

Additionally, Marra was nominated by a co-worker in the laboratory and stated: “Tony has personally picked up and delivered COVID specimens to the lab. On weekends, he drives to the Summit collection site, picks up the specimens and delivers them to the lab to ensure a timely turnaround for patients. He has been and continues to be someone who thinks of the patients and us, his coworkers, before himself. His selflessness is so appreciated by all of us.”

For the award, Marra was was presented a certificate, a BEE Award pin, and a gift bag.

SMC stated that the DAISY and BEE awards will continue to be presented throughout the year, and nominations can be submitted by patients, families, or colleagues at any time.

To make a nomination, or to learn more about the DAISY and BEE Awards visit Samaritan Health’s website.

