WATCH LIVE: RPD Chief holds press conference after Rochester police shoot, kill man early Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police shot and killed a man during a traffic stop Friday morning on the city’s west side after responding to reports of shots fired nearby, and now the New York State Attorney General’s office is investigating.

According to Rochester Police Capt. Mark Mura, a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene on Glasser Street.

Mura said officers responded to Lyell Avenue around 4:21 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation — a gunshot detections system. Cameras caught a vehicle leaving the scene on Lyell Avenue and was later seen on Glasser Street, where Mura said officers attempted a traffic stop.

“Cameras caught the vehicle leave the scene. Our officer pulled up behind the vehicle, made a traffic stop of the vehicle and a short time later shots were fired,” Mura said.

Police say “During the traffic stop, one of the vehicle occupants refused to exit the vehicle and after a short period of time, the officers observed a handgun in the subject’s possession.”

According to the police captain, multiple shots were fired from police during the interaction and the man — who has not yet been identified — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the officers involved were not injured. Mura said there was more than one officer at the scene, but he couldn’t confirm how many fired their weapon.

Mura said investigators found evidence of shots fired at Lyell Avenue, where the ShotSpotter activation took place, and at Glasser Street where the traffic stop was initiated.

Several area roads are blocked off at this time around Glasser Street while police investigate. Police say they expect the area to be closed to traffic for most of the day.

A press release from the attorney general’s office Friday said in part:

“The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations has opened an investigation into the death of a civilian who died this morning, May 14, 2021, following an encounter with law enforcement in Rochester. New York State Executive Law Section 70-b mandated the establishment of an Office of Special Investigation (OSI) within the Office of the New York State Attorney General, effective April 1, 2021.”

“We will comply fully with the Attorney General’s investigation. RPD and the AG’s office are working diligently to give the community the information that they are seeking and I assure you that we will continue to demand the answers that we all deserve,” Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said during a presentation of her budget proposal Friday morning.

In March, Rochester police shot and killed a man outside the Open Door Mission who was armed with a knife. The body camera footage of that incident was released later that day, and ultimately it was decided that the Monroe County District Attorney’s office would hold jurisdiction over that case.

Warren said Friday RPD is in the process of redacting body worn camera footage from Friday’s incident to release to the public.

“I also know that all of us are tired and weary from the tragedies we have had to endure,” Mayor Warren said. “But I ask that we all continue to act with dignity and together we will persevere and create the change we all desire.”

“Anybody who needs to be in that general area obviously they’re going to have to avoid Glasser Street for the time being,” Mura said.

RPD press conference

