NY Democratic leadership calls for Cuomo’s resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has called for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. The Democratic senator had previously said she thought the Governor should resign if any additional allegations were made.

Two additional allegations of impropriety emerged against the Governor on Saturday, bringing the total to five.

In a statement released Sunday, the Senate Majority Leader said: “Everyday there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government.” She went on to add “We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign.”

“Everyday there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government. We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the Covid-19 nursing home data and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project. New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it. We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign.” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins

Shortly after Stewart Cousins called for Cuomo’s resignation another prominent Democrat, Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie, said he:

“Shares the sentiment of Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins regarding the Governor’s ability to continue to lead this state.”

The allegations pertaining to the Governor that have been reported in recent weeks have been deeply disturbing, and have no place whatsoever in government, the workplace or anywhere else. I too share the sentiment of Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins regarding the Governor’s ability to continue to lead this state. We have many challenges to address, and I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York. Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie

New York GOP Chairman, Nick Langworthy, described the calls from Senator Stewart-Cousins and other officials “a weak and lame cop out.” Langworthy went on to suggest Senator Stewart-Cousins “put her money where her mouth is and push for impeachment.”

Top officials like Andrea Stewart Cousins calling for @NYGovCuomo’s resignation after he indignantly said he won’t go is a weak and lame cop out. If she thinks Cuomo should be gone, put your money where your mouth is and push for impeachment. Otherwise it’s just hollow rhetoric. — Nick Langworthy (@NickLangworthy) March 7, 2021

Democratic Senator Samra Brouk also joined her colleagues in calling for Cuomo’s resignation. She said:

“It is clear that trust has been broken between Governor Cuomo and the people who elected him.”

As more details emerge about his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic in nursing homes and the ongoing, repeated harassment of women on his staff, it is clear that trust has been broken between Governor Cuomo and the people who elected him. We need trust and transparency from our leadership, and we must demand a higher standard for those who have been elected to lead our state and our nation. It’s time for Gov. Cuomo to step down and allow our state to heal from the damage that has been caused. Senator Samra Brouk (SD-55)

Republican Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh also called on Cuomo to “step aside” referencing the upcoming budget she said:

“As legislators, we have a lot of work to do and the recent string of distractions have impeded our ability to focus on the matters at hand.”

“For the past several weeks allegations, accusations and investigations have been piling up. With no end in sight, it is time for the governor to do what’s best for New Yorkers and step aside. From implementing a budget that does right by our state in one of the most fiscally challenging years in recent history to vaccine distribution and COVID-19 recovery, the road ahead is a tough one. As legislators, we have a lot of work to do and the recent string of distractions have impeded our ability to focus on the matters at hand. Enough is enough. It is time for the governor to resign.” Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh (R,C,I-Ballston)

A third former aide of the Governor, 35-year-old Ana Liss, spoke to the Wall Street Journal about Cuomo’s conduct during her two years working under him as a a policy and operations aide.

The Washington Post also published a story in which 20 former staffers made allegations about the Governor creating a “hostile, toxic, workplace culture.” Among them was an aide named Karen Hinton who alleged the Governor “embraced” her twice, once after she had pulled away, after summoning her to a hotel room.

The women join Lindsay Boylan, who made the initial sexual harassment allegation against Cuomo, Charlotte Bennett, and Anna Ruch.

Governor Cuomo has acknowledged some of his actions may have been: “misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation,” and publicly apologized. During the apology, he did not reference any specific allegation or name any specific accusers. Cuomo has also repeatedly denied ever “inappropriately touching” anyone.