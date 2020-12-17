NYS consumers reminded of warranties and service contracts

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Consumers in New York are being reminded of warranties anf service contracts this holiday season.
The New York State Division of Consumer Protection informed state residents of the differences between warranties and service contracts to help consumers navigate the market. These tips are a part of the Division’s seven-part consumer alert holiday series.
“Warranties and service contracts are often confused in the marketplace,” said New York State Secretary of State Rossana Rosado. “This holiday season don’t overpay for something that may be covered under an existing warranty, and always read the terms and conditions to understand what is covered before you buy.”
The Division stated the main difference between warranties and contracts are that warranties are included in the cost of a product; while service contracts are a separate cost. Additional details about the two are included below.
Warranties
- Legally enforceable assurances regarding specific aspects of a transaction
- Involves representations about the item being purchased
- May be made orally or in writing under New York State Law
Service Contracts
- Often called an “extended warranty”
- Contracts to perform repairs or maintenance on a product
- Need can be determined by:
- If an existing warranty already covers the repairs and the time period of coverage
- Whether the product is likely to need repairs and the potential costs of such repairs
- How long the service contract will last
- The reputation of the company offering the contract
Additionally, the Department of Consumer Protection has advised New Yorkers to take the following steps to optimize products and service warranties.
- Request warranties in writing before purchasing a product
- Check company review or warranty complaints
- Read and understand a warranty prior to purchasing a product
- Save all paperwork; receipt, a copy of the warranty and maintenance or repair records
- Use products according to specifications; get regular maintenance
For additional information on warranties, consult the Federal Trade Commission website.
