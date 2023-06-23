SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) unveiled a new plan Friday, June 23 at an 11:30 a.m. press conference in Syracuse.

Solutions for OLP moving forward:

Maintain the closure of the entrance ramp from northbound I-81 limiting the access of trucks to the roadway

Close traffic down to one lane on an “interim basis” to calm traffic, and will remain in effect as NYSDOT looks at this methods effectiveness

In the next few months, NYSDOT will install ground mounted and overhead sign that says “NO TRUCKS”

Additional pavement markings for the bridge

Over the next year, they’re going to upgrade and add sensors to the bridges over height vehicle system

Going to add LED blank out signs that says “NO TRUCKS” when it detects an over height vehicle

Installing signals near the bridge that will turn read when over height vehicle is detected A truck would be forced to run a red light to hit the bridge with this



The issue is that there is a railroad bridge that crosses Onondaga Lake Parkway which has a height of 10 feet 9 inches.

That means the bridge is lower than most tractor-trailers and commercial box trucks and buses. Consequently, those higher vehicles struck the bridge. There have been six bridge strikes in 2023 alone.

Fortunately, there have been no serious injuries recently due to the strikes. That has not always been the case. Back in 2010, a Megabus struck the bridge, resulting in the death of four people..