NYT article claims current Cuomo aide accuses him of inappropriate behavior

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York Times published an article on Friday that says a current aide of New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has accused Cuomo of inappropriate behavior.

Alyssa McGrath described to the Times several interactions with the governor that she called “unsettling.” Those interactions allegedly include ogling her body, remarking on her looks, and making suggestive comments.

A lawyer for Cuomo tells the Times that the governor has indeed used Italian phrases like “ciao bella” and greeted people with hugs and a kiss and dismissed the behavior as unremarkable if old-fashioned.