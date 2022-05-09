INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse is the No. 5 seed in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament and will face Fairfield in the first round on Friday, May 13 in Princeton, N.J.

Syracuse enters the national tournament with a record of 13-5. The Orange have faced one of the toughest schedules in the nation and have recorded seven victories against ranked opponents, including three against top-10 teams.

The at-large invitation marks the 19th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and the first under the direction of head coach Kayla Treanor. Syracuse has an all-time record of 21-18 in tournament play. The Orange have advanced to Championship Weekend eight times and played in the national championship game in 2012, 2014 and 2021.

Fairfield earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament after defeating No. 1 seed Monmouth, 14-11, to claim the MAAC championship. The Stags enter Friday’s game with a 13-6 overall record. Second-team All-MAAC selection Elizabeth Talluto leads Fairfield with 67 points on 47 goals and 20 assists.

Syracuse and Fairfield will meet for the fourth time. The Orange have won the previous three meetings, including a 17-3 victory in April 2000 in the last game between the two squads.

The Orange played 11 games against teams in the 2022 NCAA Tournament field. Syracuse was 6-5 in those contests.

Princeton and UMass will also play a first-round game on Friday at Class of 1952 Stadium. The Orange are the highest seed at the site but could not host the first and second rounds because the NCAA’s minimum requirements for hotels and lodging could not be met. The winners of Friday’s first-round matchup will meet in the second round on Sunday, May 15.