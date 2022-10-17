SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

#18 Syracuse remains undefeated (6-0) after beating #15 NC State 24-9 inside the JMA Wireless Dome. For the first time since 1987, and the third time since 1935, Syracuse football is 6-0. With this win, the Orange is bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018.

Garrett Shrader finished 16-25 for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Oronde Gadsden II hauled in eight catches for 141 yards and two scores. Sean Tucker rushed for 98 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.

The Orange defense held N.C. State to just 255 yards of total offense, led by 10 total tackles from Marlowe Wax. The Mob racked up four sacks, including one and a half from Jatius Geer.

For the fifth time in six games this season, the Orange scored on their opening drive. Syracuse had excellent field position after N.C. State put the game’s opening kick out of bounds. Tucker broke off a 38-yard run, passing Floyd Little for sixth all-time in career yards along the way. Two plays later, Shrader hit Gadsden from 12-yards out for a 7-0 lead.

N.C. State chewed clock on its opening drive, capping a 12-play, 48-yard drive with a 20-yard field goal after a seven-minute possession.

Andre Szmyt continued to add onto his record-setting career with a 22-yard field goal early in the second quarter, putting the Orange back up by seven with a 10-3 lead, a score that held up into halftime.

The Wolfpack used a drive of nearly eight minutes to open the third quarter with a 42-yard field goal, cutting the Orange lead to 10-6. Syracuse’s defense bent but did not break in holding N.C. State to that field goal, aided by a bad snap on second-and-two and one of the Wolfpack’s four false starts on third down and 14.

Syracuse put the lead out of reach late in the third quarter as Shrader found Gadsden down the left side for the receiver’s second-career multi-touchdown game. It put Gadsden over the 100-yard mark for the third time this season while moving Shrader into the top 10 for passing touchdowns, bringing his Orange total to 21.

Midway through the fourth quarter, N.C. State hit its third field goal of the day, trimming the Orange edge to 17-9.

With just over two minutes to play, Tucker and company sealed the deal with the final touchdown of the game, a 25-yard run for his 22nd career rushing touchdown, one shy of Jim Brown’s mark of 23 which ranks 10th in program history.

With the win, Syracuse improved to 6-0 for the third time since World War II, equaling the marks set by the 1959 and 1987 teams. Saturday’s showdown was the 15th time since 1936 the Orange hosted a ranked-on-ranked game and the 13th time in JMA Dome (Since 1980).

Syracuse will take on Clemson next Saturday October 22nd in South Carolina. That game can be seen on NewsChannel 9.





