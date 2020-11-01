Sir Sean Connery, the original James Bond actor, has died at age 90.
The BBC reported the news Saturday morning.
The Scottish actor is best known for his role in the James Bond films, starring in seven of them between 1962 and 1983.
Connery was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2000.
LATEST STORIES:
- Original James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90
- Scaled-back Thanksgiving plans leave turkey farmers in limbo
- Here’s when can we expect 2020 presidential election results from the 6 key swing states
- Salt Life co-founder arrested after teen found dead in hotel room
- Ref’s decision cost man $1 million in fantasy football competition