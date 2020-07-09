Outdoor fun with Indian River Lakes Conservancy

REDWOOD, N.Y. (WWTI) – Indian River Lakes Conservancy is hosting nature camps for kids throughout the summer.
To promote social distancing, the Conservancy is hosting their self guided learning experience at Baker Woods Preserve from August 11-13.
Registration for children ages 3-12. Once registered, children will receive an explorers guidebook, map, toolkit, and 3 days of activities.
Class size is limited, click here to register.
