Parade turns focus to St. Patrick’s Hunger Project

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One year ago this week, the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade was the first major event in Central New York to be cancelled because of safety concerns during the pandemic. This weekend’s events are also cancelled but the team is shifting its focus.

The Parade Committee made the decision with the city and county leaders back in January, when COVID numbers weren’t great. Now, they’re going all-in with the Hunger Project, an initiative paired with the parade for years, donating thousands of meals to local food pantries.

The President of the Parade, Janet Higgins, says the shift comes naturally because of Irish history.

The Great Famine, also called Irish Potato Famine, happened between 1845 and 1849 in Ireland when the potato crop failed for several years. The Irish famine was the worst to occur in Europe in the 19th century.

“And they came here and they were starving. They were absolutely desperate to find food. And we thought that would be a great way to give back to our community. It would be to help the people in our own community that are hungry now,” said Higgins.

Higgins says they’ll likely put a stronger focus on the Hunger Project next year too. She also says the 2022 parade will be better than ever.

Learn more about the St. Patrick’s Hunger Project by clicking here.