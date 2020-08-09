Perseids Meteor Shower to peak this week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The annual Perseid meteor shower which began late July, will peak this week.
According to a blog post on the NASA website, Perseid meteors are caused by debris left behind by the Comet Swift-Tuttle.
NASA has given tips as to when to see the shower at its peak. Viewers should be on the lookout during the predawn hours of August 12. But the meteors will remain visible both the week before and week after between midnight and dawn.
According to NASA, the late quarter moon may cause visability issues for weaker meteors, but viewers should be able to see the occasional “fire ball.”
Viewers should point themselves towards the north section of the sky.
