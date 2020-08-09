Perseids Meteor Shower to peak this week

Real Time Perseid from September 8, 2018. Bright meteors and dark night skies made this year’s Perseid meteor shower a great time for a weekend campout. And while packing away their equipment, skygazers at a campsite in the mountains of southern Germany found at least one more reason to linger under the stars, witnessing this brief but colorful flash with their own eyes. Presented as a 50 frame gif, the two second long video was captured during the morning twilight of August 12. In real time it shows the development of the typical green train of a bright Perseid meteor. A much fainter Perseid is just visible farther to the right. Plowing through Earth’s atmosphere at 60 kilometers per second, Perseids are fast enough to excite the characteristic green emission of atomic oxygen at altitudes of 100 kilometers or so. Credit: Till Credner, AlltheSky.com

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The annual Perseid meteor shower which began late July, will peak this week.

According to a blog post on the NASA website, Perseid meteors are caused by debris left behind by the Comet Swift-Tuttle.

NASA has given tips as to when to see the shower at its peak. Viewers should be on the lookout during the predawn hours of August 12. But the meteors will remain visible both the week before and week after between midnight and dawn.

What's up in the night sky this August? 🔭



On Aug. 9, Mars appears close to the Moon before dawn. Look toward the south, high in the sky, and you can't miss it. On Aug. 12, catch the peak of the annual Perseid meteor shower. When & where to look up: https://t.co/gShGniqN1q pic.twitter.com/5buykpoDLh — NASA (@NASA) August 8, 2020

According to NASA, the late quarter moon may cause visability issues for weaker meteors, but viewers should be able to see the occasional “fire ball.”

Viewers should point themselves towards the north section of the sky.

