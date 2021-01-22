PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, launching the start of the former president's trial.

The Senate cannot begin its trial until the article is formally sent over from the House, which voted 232-197 to impeach Trump on a charge of “incitement of insurrection” last week. The move came one week after the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and made Trump the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.