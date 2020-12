NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) - The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued new guidance on the 10th annual First Day Hike. The event encourages people to take a walk on Jan. 1 as a way to start the year in nature.

The DEC partners with NY State Parks & Historic Sites to offer events at more than 60 state parks, historic sites, DEC state lands, wildlife areas, Forest Preserve trails, and environmental education centers.