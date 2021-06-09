Players and coaches react to the legacy of John Desko

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In 46 years at Syracuse, John Desko was a part of 529 wins. As a head coach, Desko won 265 games, coached 271 All-Americans and won five National Championships.

Desko’s legacy though goes far beyond the wins and losses. It’s the bond that he formed with each player and coach that those close to him will remember.

“You walk in that locker room and right away you have the expectation to be a champion. He carried on that legacy that coach Simmons created. They may of had some years where it didn’t meet their standard. That is because at Syracuse their standard is championships. It is not easy to come by,” said former Orange goalie and Two-Time First Team All-American John Galloway.

During the nearly hour long retirement press conference, John Desko said that he’s been overwhelmed with the love and support that he’s gotten. That support was shown on Tuesday night by rival coach Bill Tierney.

I feel for the lacrosse coaching profession today. John & I have been on opposing sidelines since 1985. Win or lose, regular season or NCAA Championship, he was always the same: prepared, competitive, & a friend at the end. His Hall of Fame career will be honored & remembered. — Bill Tierney (@DUCoachTierney) June 8, 2021

In 2020, John Desko was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame. His five National Championships rank third all-time behind Bill Tierney and Roy Simmons Jr.