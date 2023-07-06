TOWN OF GRANBY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a credit card skimmer that was found at a self-checkout kiosk at the Walmart in the Town of Granby.

Camillus Police are also investigating one of the devices found at the store on West Genesee Street.

The devices, which steal people’s credit card information as they use their cards at the kiosk, was placed on July 2 in the Granby case, according to State Troopers.

Customers could slide their credit card as they normally do and not notice the device.

Walmart staff identified the skimmer and recovered it on July 5 in both the Granby and Camillus cases.

NewsChannel 9 is investigating if skimmers were found at other local Walmart stores.

The Your Stories team was contacted by a woman victimized by the skimming, who reported suspicious credit activity to the Walmart in Granby.

Camillus Police haven’t identified any victims in its case yet.

New York State Police says anyone with disputed charges should contact their Fulton barracks by calling 315-598-2112.

Requests for comment from Walmart have not been returned.