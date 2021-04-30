Portion of Watertown Public Square to be closed Saturday for community vigil

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of the City of Watertown’s Downtown Public Square will be closed on Saturday to prepare for a community vigil event.

City of Watertown Department of Public Works crews will close all traffic on the north side of Public Square.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., no incoming traffic will be permitted from Mill, Factory and State streets through the north side of the square. A detour route along the Black River Parkway will be provided and the south side of the square will remain open. These closures will extend through the end of the event.

The community vigil scheduled for May 1 is to honor Maxine Quigg and Terence O’Brien, victims of the shooting that took place at Bridgeview Realty on April 28, 2021.

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the center of Watertown’s Public Square.