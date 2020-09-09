Pres. Trump adds 20 names to his list of Supreme Court candidates

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump delivered remarks on judicial appointments Wednesday afternoon, announcing 20 additions to his original list of candidates to potentially nominate to the Supreme Court of the United States.

On Tuesday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters at the White House that Trump’s list will be released soon. “I’m optimistic that you’ll see those SCOTUS picks in coming days,” Meadows said, using an acronym for Supreme Court of the United States.

The move to release a list is a repeat of a successful strategy Trump employed during his 2016 campaign. Four years ago he took the unprecedented step of announcing potential Supreme Court nominees in a bid to win over conservatives and evangelicals who were not enthusiastic about his personal flaws but came around to his candidacy because of his promises on judicial appointments.

Trump had previously said on Twitter the announcement of a new list would come by September 1 and that it “may include some, or many of those already on the list.”

Biden too has said he’s working on a list of potential nominees, but the campaign has given no indication that it would release any names before the November election, and doing so would risk giving Trump and Republicans a target to put Biden on defense. Any vacancy would give the president the ability to shape the future of the powerful court, which is currently divided 5-4 between conservatives and liberals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report