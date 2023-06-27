MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Volunteers from the American Red Cross provided emergency aid to five people after a deadly fire early Monday morning in Massena.

Three people died in the fire.

The Red Cross expects that those needing help from the fire could rise to 14 people.

According to the Red Cross, the agency provided financial help to five adults.

Volunteers also offered emotional support, health services, comfort kits containing personal care items, and blankets.

You can also help by volunteering with the Red Cross and responding to home fires and other disasters in your community. Current volunteer opportunities can be seen now at redcross.org/volunteer.