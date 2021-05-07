Regal Stadium 12 reopening Friday under new guidelines

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The screens will be lit, popcorn will be warm and the doors will open once again at Watertown’s large-scale movie theater.

Regal will be resuming theater operations at Regal Stadium 12 at the Salmon Run Mall on May 7.

Opening weekend will feature movies such as Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs. Kong. Future releases to open in the coming weeks include A Quiet Place Part II and F9.

However certain restrictions will remain in place including capacity reductions, concession changes and mandatory mask and face coverings.

According to Regal, guests will be required to follow its National Association of Theatre Owners “CinemaSafe” guidelines. These guidelines outline specific restrictions throughout the theater facility and are listed below:

Auditorium capacity reduced to 50%

Reservation system will maintain two empty seats between groups

Face masks required in the lobby, auditoriums and restrooms

Every other register will be closed to maintain social distancing

Self-service stands will remain closed

When refilling certain concession items, staff will replace prior cup or bucket for new containers

However, guests will be permitted to remove masks only while eating and drinking while seated in an auditorium. Employees will monitor auditoriums throughout each performance.

Additionally all Regal employees will undergo daily health screenings which will include temperature checks, hand washing every 30 to 60 minutes and be required to wear masks.

The Salmon Run Mall has also expanded its hours in conjunction with the theater’s reopening. New hours will be adjusted in the following phases: