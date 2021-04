Bars and restaurants in New York state will be able to stay open until midnight beginning on Monday, April 19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Bars and restaurants are currently allowed to stay open until 11 p.m.

The governor’s executive order requiring patrons to buy food along with a drink remains in effect.

#BREAKING: Governor Andre Cuomo says the state will extend the restaurant curfew from 11 to midnight. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) April 14, 2021

