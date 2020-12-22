RPD source: Officer shot in the neck, large police presence on city’s west side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester police officer was shot in the neck Tuesday morning, according to a source from the Rochester Police Department.
There is currently a large police presence near Hague Street and Lyell Avenue on the city’s west side.
The call came in around 8 a.m. We’re told the officer was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Streets surrounding Hague Street are closed as authorities investigate the incident.
Details are limited at this time.
News 8 WROC as a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available.