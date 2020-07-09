Salmon Run Mall to reopen tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Following Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement that malls can reopen in Phase 4, the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown is set to open its doors on July 10.

Shoppers and guests will be welcomed back under reduced hours. The mall will be open Monday through Saturday from 11am to 7pm and Sunday from 11am-6pm.

The malls owner, Pyramid Management, has released a list of Healthy Shopper Guidelines based on CDC recommendations and requirements.

This includes:

  • Requirement of face masks
  • A minimum of six feet of social distancing
  • Following one-way traffic arrows throughout the building
  • Hand sanitizer stations
  • Curbside pickup

Visit their website for the full list of healthy shopper guidelines.

