Schuylkill County man among those who died at the Capitol Wednesday

Courtesy: Keith Haupt/Press Enterprise

RINGTOWN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Records from D.C. law enforcement indicate that 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown, Schuylkill County was among the fatalities at the capitol on Wednesday. His cause of death is currently unknown.

