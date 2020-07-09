Sherwood Florist in Watertown to permanently close

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – After 32 years of business, Sherwood Florist of Watertown has announced their permanent closure.

The local business announced Thursday on their Facebook page of the decision following the hardships of COVID-19.

“I am extremely thankful for my dedicated employees…without them, Sherwood Florist would never have aspired to what it became.I also send out many thanks to our valued customers for their many years of support”, store owner Kevin Kitto stated in the post.

