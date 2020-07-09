Sherwood Florist in Watertown to permanently close

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – After 32 years of business, Sherwood Florist of Watertown has announced their permanent closure.
The local business announced Thursday on their Facebook page of the decision following the hardships of COVID-19.
“I am extremely thankful for my dedicated employees…without them, Sherwood Florist would never have aspired to what it became.I also send out many thanks to our valued customers for their many years of support”, store owner Kevin Kitto stated in the post.
Read the full post below:
LATEST STORIES:
- COVID-19 in Lewis County: 40 confirmed cases, 35 recovered
- Starbucks to mandate facial coverings in all company-owned cafes starting July 15
- Syracuse University’s athletic director comments on the status of sports at SU
- Hometown Hero: The Raines family serves our country and our community
- Animal Adventure Park home to the world’s most famous giraffe
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.