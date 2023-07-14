SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re a car enthusiast, the Syracuse Nationals is the place to be. People from near and far have come to show off their rides and registration is in a new location this year.

Located in the parking lots on Solar Street by Destiny USA, more than 8,000 cars will be making their way to Syracuse over the weekend.

People come to Syracuse Nationals for many reasons. The main one is about the cars – showing off their own and checking out others. The other reason is the camaraderie whether you been coming here for years or this is your first.

Nick Dimkos is from Camillus and has a ’67 Lincoln Continental. He even took NewsChannel 9’s Iris St. Meran for a ride and shared why he enjoys being here.

“The first time I went we had a blast,” Dimkos said. “Every year I go way out of my way to make sure I go, no matter if it’s so hot. I just picked my car up. I wanted to make sure my top worked in case the rain.”

Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 13 and July 14. The 400 block of Solar Street will be closed during that time.