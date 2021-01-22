Snow Ridge debuts brand-new tubing park just in time for fresh snow

TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the North Country was greeted with fresh lake effect snow this week, local residents can enjoy a new, fun winter activity.

Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin New York officially announced their soft opening of their tubing park last week and it is now open to the public.

Snow Ridge General Manager Nick Mir shared his excitement regarding the Park’s opening.

“We’re thrilled to add another fun winter activity that the whole family can enjoy,” state Mir. “The installation of our new carpet life has not only proven to be an incredibly useful tool for beginner skiers and boarders but has also allowed us to create the all new tubing park. We look forward to sharing this new Snow Ridge experience with everyone this winter.”

The Snow Ridge Tubing Park will be open on weekend and holidays. Snow Ridge will offer two-hour tickets available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.. All riders must meet the minimum height requirement of 42 inches.

Check out a live videos of the Resort’s park below.

Snow Ridge reported that they have already received over 64 inches of snow this winter season. Snow Ridge’s new tubing park is subject to all COVID-19 rules and regulations and is officially open to the public.