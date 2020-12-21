St. Lawrence County confirms 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 149 cases in 3 days

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed a significant rise in COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

On Monday, December 21, SLCPH reported that 84 new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend and 65 were confirmed on Monday.

Additionally, three St. Lawrence County residents have died from the coronavirus.

There have been 1,814 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 437 of which are currently active.

Of the total number of positive cases, 1,343 cases have been released from isolation and 25 are currently hospitalized. There have been 34 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of December 20 there have been 136,812 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

