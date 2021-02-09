St. Lawrence County Public Health Director announces resignation

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A key leader throughout the COVID-19 fight in the North Country has announced her resignation.

St. Lawrence County Public Health announced on Tuesday that Public Health Director Dr. Dana Olzenak McQuire will be leaving her role in March 2021. Public Health highlighted Dr. McQuire as a key leader throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle commented on Dr. McQuires leadership.

“The guidance that Dr. McGuire has provided to the Department since 2018, and to the County throughout the COVID-19 Response, has been a tremendous service in protecting the health of our communities,” stated Doyle. “It will be a challenge to find a Director that demonstrates the knowledge, work ethic, and capability to strive for excellence in all aspects of Public Health like Dana.”

Dr. McQuire also reflected on her time serving as Director.

She shared, , “It has truly been an honor to serve the County during the last three years – especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The support and assistance that the Public Health Department has received during the response has been amazing. I have been fortunate to work with a dedicated team and I am proud of our accomplishments. The Public Health Department is well positioned to fulfill all of its obligations and see us through the final phases of the pandemic.”

As she began her work with St. Lawrence County Public Health in February 2018, Dr. McQuire was also recognized for her work on several initiatives, including the Opioid Awareness Grant, the Lead Reduction Grant and her work in renovating the Public Health Clinic to modern standards.

St. Lawrence County Board of Health Chair Dr. Andrew Williams also praised McQuire’s work.

“Dana has provided invaluable leadership for the County Health Department during the most challenging Public Health crisis of our generation,” shared Dr. Williams. “Her passion for public health, communication skills, and work ethic will be dearly missed.”

St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Dr. Dana Olzenak McQuire will depart her role officially on March 26, 2021.

Public Health will begin a search to seek a successor in the coming weeks. Questions or concerns are being directed to the Board of Legislators’ Office at 315-379-2276.