Search warrant executed at Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s house, husband in custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police executed a search warrant at the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren Wednesday evening.

Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that the mayor’s husband, Timothy Granison, was booked into the Monroe County Jail after the search warrant was executed and will be held in custody pending arraignment.

Granison is appearing virtually. — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) May 20, 2021

State police released this statement Wednesday:

“The New York State Police today executed a search warrant at 93 Woodman Park in the city of Rochester, which is the residence of Mayor Lovely Warren. The search warrant is part of an ongoing criminal investigation, and no other details are available at this time.“

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley is scheduled to join New York State Police at 11 a.m. Thursday for a press conference about this case. That press conference will be live streamed on this page at that time, and will also be broadcast on WROC-TV.

Rochester’s City Communications Director Justin Roj released a statement Wednesday evening, saying, “The Mayor is just learning about the events that unfolded this afternoon and has no more information than the rest of the community. She hopes to learn more details this evening and will have a statement tomorrow.”

Authorities carry bags out of the home. This is as close as I can get – focus is in the middle of this video. @News_8 https://t.co/xeMpXJvddo pic.twitter.com/rw94AnVGJs — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) May 19, 2021

In 1997, when Granison was 17-years-old, he pleaded guilty and received probation in connection to an armed robbery in Rochester. On the day Mayor Warren was sworn into office in 2014, she addressed her husband’s past.

“I’ve often talked about the fact that I’m not far removed from the challenges that our Rochesterians faced. And the statement about my husband, he was a juvenile and made a stupid decision listening to peer pressure. Many of our children that live in our city every day face those decisions and those challenges. I say that I don’t want you to commit those crimes, but if you so happen to do that you may not be so lucky as he was. You may not be able to redeem yourself and be given a second chance.”

District Attorney Doorley said the search warrant was not related to the campaign finance charges Mayor Warren is currently facing.

Rochester City Councilmember Malik Evans is running against Warren in the Democratic primary for Rochester mayor. His communications director released a statement, saying, “We are aware of the situation at the mayor’s house today. We are still learning details and believe it is not appropriate to comment at this time.”

Primary elections are set to take place on June 22.

