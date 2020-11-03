State Trooper suffers minor injuries in I86W accident

by: George Stockburger

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A female New York State Trooper is being treated for a minor head injury after an accident on I-86W in Campbell, according to New York State Police.

The accident happened around 3:50 p.m. when a car attempted to merge into another lane around a truck and struck the Trooper’s vehicle in the left lane. The trooper’s vehicle had its lights on and was responding to a call at the time of the crash.

The trooper was transported to Robert Packer Hospital and the driver of the second vehicle was taken to Guthrie Corning with non-life-threatening injuries.

New York State Police, NYSDOT, and the Campbell Fire Department are all on scene, which should be cleared around 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and 18 News is at the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.

