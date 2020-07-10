SU Chancellor releases statement in support of international students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud released a statement in support of international students.

This comes after ICE announced that international students who were not taking in-person courses would have to leave the United States.

Syverud said the university is working with international students to make sure that they will be taking in-person classes under their hybrid instructional model.

You can find the full statement from Syverud below:

“Dear Students, Faculty and Staff:

This week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a new directive that could have a profoundly negative impact on international students. I write to you today to share that Syracuse University is joining an amicus brief in support of litigation filed by Harvard and M.I.T. challenging this order.

Under the new rule, students holding F-1 visas who are taking only online classes would not be allowed to remain in the United States. At this time, we expect the vast majority of our students will be taking in-person classes this fall. We are working closely with our international students to ensure that they are able to register for in-person courses under our hybrid instructional model and therefore be in compliance with this new directive.

To our international students, I say this: You have our unequivocal support. You are an integral part of our global Orange community. Your excellence and contributions to our University enrich us all.

Sincerely,

Kent Syverud, Chancellor and President”

