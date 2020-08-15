Syracuse returns to the practice field on Saturday for preseason camp

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After two days off, Dino Babers and the Syracuse University football team were back out on the field Saturday for preseason camp.

On Thursday, the Orange sat out their third practice due to testing issues with the team.

On Friday, SU shifted their schedule, holding an off day, but it was back to business for the Orange on Saturday.

Friday, NewsChannel 9 learned that the team has been testing once a week during preseason camp. The university also stated that they haven’t had a single positive test for a student-athlete at SU over the last four weeks.

Saturday marks the fifth preseason practice for the Orange. SU opens the season on September 12th at North Carolina.