SU Men’s Lacrosse star, Chase Scanlan, arrested after domestic dispute

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chase Scanlan was arrested Friday by the Syracuse Police Department in the Manley Fieldhouse parking lot and booked for criminal mischief and harassment charges, according to Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick.

“Hopefully today’s arrest will put to rest the rumors that have been running rampant about this incident for the last couple of weeks and send a message that we take all incidents of domestic violence seriously, no matter where they are committed or by whom they are committed,” said Fitzpatrick in a press release Friday. “This investigation is ongoing.”

Scanlan, who leads the Syracuse men’s lacrosse program in goals, was suspended last month after an off-field incident. Head Coach John Desko reinstated Scanlan April 26, 2021 but has refused to answer questions about the situation since Scanlan’s reinstatement.

Chase Scanlan is currently in custody of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office.

