SU women’s basketball alumni speak out on the state of the Syracuse program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The internal investigation continues surrounding Syracuse women’s basketball head coach Quentin Hillsman and the SU program.

Friday afternoon it was reported (first by Donna Ditota of Syracuse.com) that around 30 former Syracuse players have sent letters to Chancellor Kent Syverud and Syracuse Athletic Director John Wildhack voicing their concerns on what is happening with the Syracuse program.

Sue Ludwig, a former guard at Syracuse was one of the 30 alumni to reach out to Chancellor Syverud and Athletic Director John Wildhack. You can listen to Mario Sacco’s full interview with Ludwig by clicking on the video player above.