Syracuse falls in first round of NCAA Tournament

COLLEGE PARK, M.D. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse was defeated 18-8 by Georgetown in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, ending the season for ‘Cuse.

The Orange fell behind early, but the Hoyas put the game away by out-scoring Syracuse 10-2 in the second and third periods. Jake Carraway and Declan McDermott each netting five goals apiece for the Hoyas. Dylan Hess also scored four goals.

“I’m disappointed with the outcome,” said head coach John Desko. “It’s very disappointing not to get back to work on Monday preparing for our next opponent. We’ve gotten really close with the whole group, but especially the seniors and fifth and sixth year guys. That’s the toughest part is coming to the realization that the season and in some cases careers are over at the college level.”

Jamie Trimboli (3-0) and Stephen Rehfuss (1-2) each scored three points to lead Syracuse, while Owen Seebold also scored twice.

Syracuse also made 13 turnovers, served 11 penalties and lost the ground ball battle 33-23, providing the result.