Syracuse is heading to the NCAA Tournament

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The Orange will play fifth-seeded Georgetown on Saturday in College Park, Maryland. The game will faceoff at 7:30 and be televised on ESPNU.

Second season starts now.



Syracuse will face Georgetown in the first round of the NCAA on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/cnRDQ0fYQu — Syracuse Lacrosse (@CuseMLAX) May 10, 2021

This will be the fourth time that ‘Cuse and the Hoyas have squared off in the NCAA Tournament, with Syracuse having won the three prior meetings. The teams most recently squared off in a tournament game the 2004 NCAA quarterfinal. Syracuse owns the all-time series 17-5.

The winner of that matchup will face the winner of No. 4 seed Virginia and NEC Champion Bryant in Hempstead, New York the following weekend.

All-five ACC teams made the NCAA field, with no other league having more than two selections. North Carolina (No. 1), Duke (No. 2), Virginia (No. 4) and Notre Dame (No. 6) are seeded from the league.

Syracuse is 2-4 all-time when not seeded in the NCAA Tournament. They reached the NCAA semifinal in 2003 as an unseeded team and lost in the 2005, 2012 and 2019 first rounds.

This is Syracuse’s 12th-straight NCAA Tournament and 36th selection in the last-37 tournaments. Syracuse has won 11 NCAA titles in that span, more than anyone else.