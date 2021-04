SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Kamari Lands, a 6’8” guard/forward combo out of Prolific Prep in California verbally committed to Syracuse on Tuesday.

Lands is rated as the 19th best player in his class by ESPN. Kamari is the first Syracuse recruit to commit to the Class of 2022.

