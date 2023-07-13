SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People in Syracuse will have a chance to enjoy and celebrate Middle-Eastern culture from July 13-16.
Syracuse’s Middle Eastern Festival is back during these dates at the Saint Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church at 4988 Onondaga Road.
The festival will have food, games, live entertainment, a playground and more.
Parking and admission are both free.
Available food will include Middle Eastern specialties such as, falafel, shawarma, kababs and baklava.
A market will also be available with the following vendors:
- Around the World Imports
- Henna Art by Maria Emmi
- The Gritty Sisters Soapery
- Crystal Goddess Boutique by Nariman Jeries
The festivals official dates and times are:
- July 13 from 4 pm – 10 pm
- July 14 from 4 pm – 10 pm
- July 15 from 12 pm – 10 pm
- July 16 from 12 pm – 6 pm
More information about the festival can be found on their website.