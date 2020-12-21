Syracuse/Notre Dame basketball game postponed Tuesday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The basketball game between the Syracuse University Orange and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Tuesday night has been postponed.
The postponement is because the Orange’s opponent from this past Saturday, the Buffalo Bulls, reported positive COVID tests on their team.
Syracuse University is following protocols outlined by the ACC. This could mean possible quarantining and contact tracing.
