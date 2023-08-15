SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Quarterback Garrett Shrader can add being named to the Manning Award Watch List to his growing list of accolades.

The Orange signal caller was 1-of-33 quarterbacks to be named to the preseason watch list. The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, was created in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting. The winner will again be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls.

“We have another outstanding group of quarterbacks on our Watch List,” said Archie Manning. “We’re excited to get a new season rolling to see who will rise up and establish themselves as the best in the country. We’ll add another batch of quarterbacks to the Watch List midway through the season to allow us to recognize transfers and young QBs who have become stars in their new roles or with their new schools.”

Shrader adds the accomplishment to the Davey O’Brien Award, Maxwell Award and Wuerffel Trophy watch lists, which have previously been announced.

Already voted a team captain for the second year in a row, Shrader enters the 2023 season as one-of-five active FBS quarterbacks that have amassed 5,000+ passing and 1,500+ rushing yards in their career. Despite less than two seasons of starting at SU, he already is in the top-10 in program history in completions (10th), passing yards (ninth), passing efficiency (fourth) completion percentage (fifth), passing yards per game (fifth) and attempt (fourth) and touchdown passes (eighth). He also is second in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback at Syracuse and is tied for 13th in ACC history in the category.

The Orange open the 2023 season on Sept. 2 vs. Colgate.