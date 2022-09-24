SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Friday night following a 22-20 win over Virginia.

Garrett Shrader finished the game, 22-33 for 277 yards and one interception. He also ran for 11 yards and one touchdown.

Sean Tucker led the Orange with 60 yards rushing on 21 carries. Tucker passed Ernie Davis for 12th all-time on the Syracuse’s career rushing list.

Oronde Gadsden reeled in seven catches for 107 yards. It’s his second-straight game with at least 100 yards receiving.

Syracuse is 4-0 for the first time since 2018.

The Orange returns to action next Saturday at home against Wagner.

