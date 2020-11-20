Three more NYG players test positive for COVID-19; contact tracing underway

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Giants announced on Twitter this morning that three players have tested positive for COVID-19, and have subsequently been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
It is unclear at this time who the players are.
On Monday, the team announced K Graham Gano had tested positive for the virus. At that time, no other players were considered to be at a high risk of exposure.
The Giants (3-7) are on their Bye this week and return to action in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.