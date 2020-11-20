Three more NYG players test positive for COVID-19; contact tracing underway

Top Stories

by: Jonas Miller

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Giants announced on Twitter this morning that three players have tested positive for COVID-19, and have subsequently been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

It is unclear at this time who the players are.

On Monday, the team announced K Graham Gano had tested positive for the virus. At that time, no other players were considered to be at a high risk of exposure.

The Giants (3-7) are on their Bye this week and return to action in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats