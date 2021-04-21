WATCH: Who should the Bills draft at 30th overall? Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Mock Draft Special is underway

How might the NFL Draft shape up for the Buffalo Bills when they get on the clock at pick 30?

Buffalo Kickoff Live will explore the possibilities tonight in our Mock Draft Special, which airs live on this page at 7:30 p.m.

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak will be joined on the show by Tim Graham from The Athletic, Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com, and Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester (WROC). Each participant will share their thoughts on what the Bills should do once they get on the clock.

The Bills are slated to draft 30th after making it to the AFC Championship Game last season. If they stay in the slot, it will be the lowest the team has ever drafted in the first round.

Upcoming Draft shows

The NFL Draft begins next Thursday. News 4 will keep you up to date with two more draft shows coming next week:

The Buffalo Kickoff Live Draft Preview – Wednesday, April 28 at 7 p.m. on WIVB

The Buffalo Kickoff Live Draft Recap – Sunday, May 2 at 10:30 p.m. on WNLO and 11:35 p.m. on WIVB

Bills draft picks

The Bills have seven picks in the draft.

Round 1: Pick 30 (30th overall)

Round 2: Pick 29 (61)

Round 3: Pick 30 (93)

Round 5: Pick 17 (161 — from Raiders)

Round 5: Pick 30 (174)

Round 6: Pick 29 (213)

Round 7: Pick 8 (236 — from Panthers)

Full first-round draft order

(As of April 21)