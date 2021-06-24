Trooper shot in Deposit identified, suspect charged with attempted murder

DEPOSIT, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott Mawhiney of Deposit was arraigned Thursday morning for attempted murder in the first degree following the shooting of a New York State Trooper in Broome County.

Mawhiney, 44, was remanded to the Broome County Jail without bail following arraignment.

According to New York State Police, Trooper Ryan Thorp, a member of SP Deposit, sustained injuries to his arm after responding to a domestic dispute on Sunrise Terrace. Trooper Thorp was transported to Wilson Medical Center where he underwent overnight surgery and is now in stable condition.

Trooper Thorp has been a member of the New York State Police for three years. 

